Fella Makafui gives Birth to a Baby Girl — REPORTS

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and Medikal have reportedly welcomed a baby to their young family.

According to information gathered by PlugTimes.com, she gave birth in the night of Sunday, August 30, 2020.

This comes barely three (3) weeks after Medikal first confirmed Fella Makafui‘s pregnancy in the official video to his song ‘Odo‘.

This also comes a little over a week after Fella Makafui celebrated her birthday.

The new born daughter becomes the first of their family.

In the mean time, the Ghanaian celebrity couple have not confirmed nor denied the reported birth of their daughter.

Both Medikal and Fella Makafui have managed to keep their sensitive, private affair on the low.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

