‘Total Request Live’ with DJ Pho airs on Rainbow Radio this and every Saturday

Award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Pho is set to make music lovers take control of what they listen to on radio.

The ‘Total Request Live’, a song request show will afford listeners the opportunity, in this regard.

In effect, listeners of the revamped show will request for their favourite song(s) to be played by the ‘Royal and Presidential DJ’ DJ Pho and it happens in real time.

It will be aired on Ghana’s number one international local radio station Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.

The show goes live with the maiden edition on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10.00am to 12.00pm.

After this, it will continue to be aired on every Saturday at the same time.

The host DJ Pho is one of Ghana’s most revered disc jockeys. He has played at major events in Ghana including the Golden Movie Awards, RTP Awards, and occasions for many top personalities in Ghana.

The Spicy Fingerz Entertainment boss is expected to replicate his technical ability and creative talent in disc jockeying on the show.

Get interactive with DJ Pho across all the major social media (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @DJ_Pho).

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

