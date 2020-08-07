Ruth Deme Goli: All You Need to Know about the Fast-rising Style Actor — Biography

Breaking through the glass ceiling in the movie and media space in Africa is a daunting task for budding talents.

However, Ruth Deme Goli, a young, talented and determined lady is changing the narrative.

Today, PlugTimes.com throws more light on the life [biography] of the fast-rising Ghanaian/Nigeria actress who doubles as a TV personality.

Biography

Ruth Deme Goli is a Ghanaian/Nigeria fast-rising actress and TV personality who hails from Goli, a village in the Nadowli-Kaleo district in the Upper West region of Ghana. By tribe, she is a Dagarti.

Personal Life (Background)

She was born to Mr Nelson Naa Abu Goli and Madam Elizabeth Teye Goli on the 4th of April 1989. She comes from a family of seven (7); including her parents and siblings — she is the first child.

Deme Goli, also has a step-brother and sister from her daddy’s side, making it a family of nine (9). For her, growing up was easy in view of the fact that she has always had a very supportive parents who gave her all she needed.

Education

Basic Education

She started her primary school education at the St. Joseph Anglican School in Prampram, a coastal town in the Greater Accra region. However, she was later on taken to Delali Preparatory School in the Volta Region, where she completed her primary and junior high school education as a border in 2006. She was also nominated as the Entertainment Perfect.

Secondary Education

For senior high school education, Deme Goli attended the Kwabeng Anglican Senior High School (KASHTS) in Akyem Kwabeng, in the Eastern region of Ghana. She completed in 2009 and served as the Assistant Girls’ Prefect of the school.

Tertiary Education

She furthered her studies at the University for Development Studies, Wa campus, where she graduated in 2014 with BSc in Real Estate degree (Second Class honours). At UDS-Wa, she was the Assistant Organiser of RELAMSA.

After this, she also obtained a Diploma in Sports from the Pawpawshew Multimedia between 2014 and 2015.

Career

Ruth Deme Goli started her acting career in 2013 with the hit movie ‘Obroni Hianii‘, a film directed by Frank Fifi Gharbin in Ghana which starred Van Vicker, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and many other stars.

Following her breakthrough, she has been relentless. Between 2013 and 2015, she featured in movies like ‘Me Bie Gya’, ‘Perfect Love’ ,’W’aye Aferi’, ‘Suro Osikani’, ‘Kejetia Abrabo’ series and many more Ghanaian movies.

In 2016, she took a bold step to represent the Upper West region in the prestigious Ghana’s Most Beautiful beauty pageant, under the stage name Deme. It was at the beauty contest that she earned fame.

In August 2018, she produced her first-ever movie ‘Seek Love’ which features Umar Krupp, Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo), Edwin Agbeli, Rena Bold, and herself. It was premiered at the Zylofon Cinema in East Legon as well as Sealane Hotel in Prampram and saw many attendees at both venues.

In 2019, she made the greatest decision of her life which changed everything — thus, making a faith walk to Nigeria to hustle for her career, without knowing any single person in the country. That was when God put a smile on her face.



Since her advent in the industry of Africa’s most populated country, she has starred in so many movies. These include ‘Elastic Limits’, ‘Seed of Confusion’, ‘City Girl’, ‘Africa Casanova’, ‘Man of her Match’, Wedding Nights’, and ‘Tough Love’ series. Others are ‘Janifas Dairy’, ‘Rattle for Snake’, ‘Kambali’, ‘Delay of Obedience’, ‘Poorish’ and many others. She has so far acted alongside Nollywood stars like Ngozi Ezeonu, Onny Micheal, Destiny Etiko, Flashh Boy, and Uru Eke.

She has her own TV show called ‘the Deme Show’ which talks about entertainment, lifestyle, food, politics, sex and many more societal issues. She was the host of the ‘KMC Show’ which brings you the personal affairs of the Nigerian celebrities.

Role Models

International Role Models

Internationally, her role models are Hollywood actresses Taraji P. Henson, and Gabrielle Union.

Nigeria Role Models

Deme Goli also has a number of Nigerian role models. They include Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, and Yvonne Okoro.

Favourite Quotes & Beliefs

Just give it a try; you may never know the outcome

She believes that anybody who dares wins

She is everything entertainment

Key Personality Info

Born: Ruth Deme Goli

Date of Birth: Tuesday, April 4, 1989

Place of Birth: Dawhenya, Greater Accra-Ghana

Nationality: Ghanaian

Education: University for Development Studies, Wa

Occupation: Actress, Movie Producer, TV Host

Years Active: 2013 – Present

Get interactive with Deme Goli across social media platforms — Instagram: @Ruth Deme Goli, Twitter: @prettydemegh, and Facebook: Ruth Deme Goli.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.