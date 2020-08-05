Tracey Boakye confirms She Sleeps with a Man in Order to Fund her Lifestyle

Tracey Boakye after years of claiming to be a hardworking woman has spilled her own beans by revealing that it is a man who sponsors her lifestyle.

The Kumawood actress revealed this whilst she went ballistic on a rival.

“The man said he has broken up with you and I am the one he likes, f*ck off. If he likes you I dare him to do for you what he has done for me. He should bring you to East Legon and buy new car for you,” she said.

It is, however, unclear the exact rival she is targeting neither is it known which man she is fighting over.

But according to Tracey, who welcomed her second child recently with an unknown man, she wonders why her rival hasn’t given their man a child too.

“I am proud of myself, I am 29 but a land lady to a lot of people. The man is cheating you, look at how he is treating and how he is treating you. Learn sense, you are growing old and will be 50 soon,” she added.

