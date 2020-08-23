UCL Final: PSG vs Bayern Munich (0-1) — Highlights

Coman’s header sealed Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League cup, in the grand finale against PSG.

The Ligue 1 side were denied their first UCL glory in their era of superstars including Neymar, and Mbappe.

Bayern Munich becomes first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08 season.

Enjoy the highlights below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

