UCL Final: PSG vs Bayern Munich (0-1) — Highlights

PlugTimes.com August 23, 2020
Coman’s header sealed Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League cup, in the grand finale against PSG.

The Ligue 1 side were denied their first UCL glory in their era of superstars including Neymar, and Mbappe.

Bayern Munich becomes first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08 season.

Enjoy the highlights below:

