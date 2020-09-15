Cargo Truck Crashes into 2 Buses in Fatal Accident at Kyekyewere

At least eleven (11) passengers have died in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere, near Suhum in the Ayensuano district of the Eastern Region.

The Kyekyewere accident which occurred around 4.30am on Tuesday involved a cargo truck, and two (2) commercial bus on the Accra-Suhum highway.

According to reports the cargo truck was loaded with fertilizer and was heading to Burkina Faso, from Accra-Ghana, when the tire burst.

This caused the driver to lose control of the steering wheel causing him to veer off its lane and crashed into two (2) buses.

The two (2) commercial buses including an Inter-City STC bus were also heading to Accra from Kumasi.

The STC driver saw the impending misfortune and was able to swerve a bit, causing a relative lesser damage.

However, the Grand Bird bus which followed the STC bus was caught of guard and crashed into it, with the driver’s side being the most affected area.

About 80 persons were reportedly injured in the fatal accident.

The affected persons have since been rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service, and NADMO are on the grounds working to bring the area back to normalcy.

According to NADMO, the spot where the accident occurred is an accident-prone area.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

