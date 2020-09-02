Joyce Blessing reveals ex-Husband and Former Publicist are Sabotaging Her

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has stated that she is being sabotaged by her ex-husband and former publicist.

According to her, she has no access to her original social media accounts (@JoyceBlessGH).

The ‘Repent‘ hitmaker also adds that this has persisted since her marriage with her former husband and manager DaveJoy hit the rock.

Joyce Blessing mentions that her former publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz is also part of the trouble she is facing now.

These revelations come, almost four (4) months after reports about parting ways with her ex-husband came up.

This act eventually resulted in the breakaway from the management team DaveJoy Productions, a record label she co-owned with her ex-husband.

In view of this, Joyce Blessing has entreated her followers or prospective clients not to deal with the said account since, she has no control over that one again.

She has since directed that users follow her new account (@unbreakablejb1) for authentic information from her.

Joyce Blessing held her first-ever virtual concert last Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Notwithstanding this, checks by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug reveals her old account is being used to promote works of her former team, and some of her old photos are also shared on the page, sometimes.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

