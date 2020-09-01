Wendy Shay sends Tongues Wagging with New Month Photo

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has welcomed Shay Gang to the new month of September in style.

The Rufftown Records act activated this by sharing photos of herself in women’s fitness wear.

The ‘Bedroom Commando’ hitmaker also wears a long black hair to match her black and red coloured fitness wear.

In one of the photos, Wendy Shay, age 24 years holds the hair in one, and in another she leaves it lose.

The skimpy women’s fitness wear donned by Wendy Shay leaves her belly exposed, for old Adam to feed on.

In the photos, one could identify the parts of her body that she has pierced.

Wendy Shay has pierced her navel, area around her labiomental fold (lower lip), as well as her ears.

She also took the opportunity to announce that she is set to release a new song which features Shatta Wale on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Wendy Shay wrote: Happy New Month ShayGang. Are you ready for the Banger to drop on this Friday,the 4th of September?”

Real name Wendy Addo, she shared this across her social media platforms.

Check the photos out:





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

