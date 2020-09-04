Sarkodie finally deletes Photos of “Fake UN-Kofi Annan Awards”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally deleted photos from the “UN-Kofi Annan Awards”, after it turned out as fake.

The event was held at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 28, 2020 and Sarkodie was one of the recipients.

A number of other Ghanaian personalities including politicians, and entertainers received the 7th Global Leadership and Presidential Awards.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020 news went viral, as regards the authenticity of the awards scheme which also honoured the Sarkcess Music boss.

In 24-hours, it became a public knowledge that the award is fake. This is due to the fact that the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation knew nothing about it.

Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, and a host of other celebrities endured trolling on Twitter.

Key among them was the ‘Saara‘ rapper, in lieu of the fact that he had failed to delete his posts even after others had already deleted theirs.

Checks on Sarkodie’s social media handles reveals that he has deleted the photos he posted from the “UN-Kofi Annan Awards”.

However, it is a retweet to a congratulatory message from South African rapper Khuli Chana that is still active on his Twitter page.

The questionable awards which some have argued as a monumental scam was created by one Dr Kwame Fordjour.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.