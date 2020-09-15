Wendy Shay Hot Photo Causes Stir on Social Media

Wendy Shay has dropped a hot photo of her on social media and it has got netizens talking.

The Ghanaian singer and songwriter shared the photo from the set of ‘Haters In Tears’ music video shoot.

The latest photo of Wendy Shay sees her flaunt her two boobies in a black prom corset dress.

The Rufftown Records act sits in a more or less regal, while she wears a crown symbolizing her self-acclaimed queen-ship in Ghana music.

She also dons a long black hair, as well as a net-inspired arm and leg sleeves to match.

The photo comes ahead of the release of the ‘Haters In Tears’ official music video.

Wendy Shay wears a wild look in the photo which sees her prop her hand on the arm of the chair and her forehead.

Check the photo out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

