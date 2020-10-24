Clemento Suarez Marries

Clemento Suarez has tied the knot with his girlfriend at a beautiful marriage ceremony.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place today [Saturday], October 24, 2020 in Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

The comic actor’s wedding was a strictly-by-invitation ceremony as it was kept on a low key.

Close friends and relatives of Clemento Suarez were the persons who honoured the nuptials.

One of the celebrities who graced this occasion was actor actor Lawyer Nti, also known as Ntimination.

In photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Clemento Suarez dons a white kaftan with a kente-themed sash around his neck.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments