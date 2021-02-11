King Goodwill Zwelithini is ‘Most Certainly Alive’ – Mangosuthu Buthelezi Dismisses Death Rumours:

Zulu tribal leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has debunked rumors about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The IFP founder dismissed these “false” and “cruel” death rumors on Thursday.

According to the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, King Goodwill Zwelithini is ‘most certainly alive’ dismissing reports he has died.

Rumors about his demise went viral on social media on Wednesday night following a battle with diabetes at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

The King Goodwill Zwelithini was admitted to ICU on Sunday after “several unstable glucose readings”.

“He was not, and is still not, frail in any way. Even this morning, he is fully mobile and is continuing treatment for unstable glucose. His doctors preferred that he be treated in ICU in order to attend to this thoroughly,” he added.

