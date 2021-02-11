Singer Krymi’s Father has Died

Krymi has today lost his father, the singer has broke the sad news.

According to the Highly Spiritual Music act, the death of his father is the worst news he has received.

Krymi adds that his dead father is the man who taught him everything he knows today.

He took to social media microblog Twitter to announce the passing of his late dad.

He tweeted: I have received the worst news. My father has passed away! I just lost the man who taught me everything I know. The man who made me who I am today!

The demise of Krymi’s father comes a day after veteran Ghanaian actor Kojo Dadson also died while on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A number of colleagues in the industry have started sending messages of condolence to Krymi, in this regard.

