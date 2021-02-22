A 22-storey building under construction at the Airport Residential Area adjacent the Association International School has collapsed.

According to reports, some workers on site have sustained various degrees of injuries.

They have since been rushed to the Nyaho Clinic for medical attention.

22-storey building collapse at Airport

The construction of the building, adjacent the Association International School, expected to house shopping malls and other facilities when completed. It became a source of concern to residents and motorists in the Airport area about two years ago.

In 2019, after series of complaints by the school and some residents, the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, visited the site and led his team to demolish a concrete barricade that had been erected by the developers, believed to be a Turkish.

The construction of the building had affected sections of the school’s foundation creating cracks and causing environmental pollution to the residents of the area.

Although the Roads Minister called for the arrest of the contractor working on the project. Construction seems to have continued on the project.

The school also secured an interim injunction against the Turkish contractor, but that was dismissed by an Accra High Court.

Reacting to the partial collapse of the structure, the Headmistress of Association International School, Audrey Doryumu, commiserated with the victims. However, she added that the incident is proof that the structure was not statically determinate.

“This is exactly what I have been talking about, the danger that this poses to our children, and the school and those around here. Using incompetent building practices putting up such a building and this is what has happened,” she said.

Owing to that, she called for construction on the project to be stopped as the building lacks structural integrity.

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments