Oscars Release First Shortlists for 2021 Academy Awards
The first shortlist for the 2021 Academy Awards has finally been released.
This is made up of several films in nine (9) categories of the prestigious movie award scheme.
Among the list of films nominated include Da Yie, a short film by Ghanaian filmmaker Anthony Nti.
‘Da Yie’ was nominated in the Best Live-action Short category. The short film faces stiff competition from Bittu, Feeling Through, The Human Voice, The Kicksled Choir, and The Letter Room. Others are The Present, Two Distant Strangers, The Van, andWhite Eye.
Films like ‘Boy State’, ‘Another Round’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ also made it in various categories.
By extension, these films that have been considered by the Academy are a step away from earning nomination into the final Oscars list.
Check the full list of the shortlists:
Best Documentary
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Best Short Documentary
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Best International Film
Another Round
Better Days
Charlatan
Collective
Dear Comrades!
Hope
I’m No Longer Here
La Llorona
The Man Who Sold His Skin
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
Quo Vadis, Aida?
A Sun
Sun Children
Two of Us
Best Makeup and Hair
Birds of Prey
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami
Pinocchio
Best Score
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Song
Turntables, All In: The Fight for Democracy
See What You’ve Done, Belly of the Beast
Wuhan Flu, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Húsavík, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Never Break, Giving Voice
Make It Work, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Rain Song, Minari
Show Me Your Soul, Mr Soul!
Loyal Brave True, Mulan
Free, The One and Only Ivan
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Green, Sound of Metal
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best animated short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Best Live-action Short
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Best Visual Effects
Birds of Prey
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
