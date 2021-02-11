Oscars Release First Shortlists for 2021 Academy Awards

The first shortlist for the 2021 Academy Awards has finally been released.

This is made up of several films in nine (9) categories of the prestigious movie award scheme.

Among the list of films nominated include Da Yie, a short film by Ghanaian filmmaker Anthony Nti.

‘Da Yie’ was nominated in the Best Live-action Short category. The short film faces stiff competition from Bittu, Feeling Through, The Human Voice, The Kicksled Choir, and The Letter Room. Others are The Present, Two Distant Strangers, The Van, andWhite Eye.

Films like ‘Boy State’, ‘Another Round’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ also made it in various categories.

By extension, these films that have been considered by the Academy are a step away from earning nomination into the final Oscars list.

Check the full list of the shortlists:

Best Documentary

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Best Short Documentary

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

Best International Film

Another Round

Better Days

Charlatan

Collective

Dear Comrades!

Hope

I’m No Longer Here

La Llorona

The Man Who Sold His Skin

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

Quo Vadis, Aida?

A Sun

Sun Children

Two of Us

Best Makeup and Hair

Birds of Prey

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami

Pinocchio

Best Score

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Song

Turntables, All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done, Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Húsavík, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break, Giving Voice

Make It Work, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Rain Song, Minari

Show Me Your Soul, Mr Soul!

Loyal Brave True, Mulan

Free, The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Green, Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Best Live-action Short

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Best Visual Effects

Birds of Prey

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

