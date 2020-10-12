Fiery! Eno Barony Dazzles in Latest Photos

Eno Barony has released latest promotional photos and she looks blazing in it.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) 2020 ‘Rapper of the Year’ dons a tiger print dress.

The bodycon dress brings to bare, Eno Barony‘s voluptuous figure.

She drops these images alongside a number of motivational messages across her social media accounts.

The ‘Enough Is Enough’ rapper also dons a dark glasses to match her concept for the shoot.

Check Eno Barony looking all fiery in her latest photos out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

