Krystal leaves SM Entertainment for H& Entertainment

Korean-American singer Krystal has quit SM Entertainment, eleven (11) years after joining the label.

The actress has now joined H& Entertainment, after rumors about leaving the label began to swirl.

Krystal now joins the likes of Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, In Kyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, and many more.

When these rumors cropped up, SM Entertainment revealed that it is in talks with Krystal to renew her contract.

In 2020, Krystal Jung was cast in OCN’s military cinematic drama Search, where she is playing an elite army officer. The drama is set to air its first episode on October 17th 2020.

The CEO of the label said, “We are happy to be together with Krystal at her new starting point. We will support her to the best of her abilities so she can have various activities.”

Krystal was a former member of the girl group f(x).

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

