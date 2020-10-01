Official Launch of Ada Development Network Set for November 7

ADA-FOAH, Ghana – Ada Development Network (ADN) is pleased to announce date for her official launch on 7th November, 2020 at the Tsarlekope Beach resort under the theme “UNVEILING THE FUTURE OF ADA; RETHINK APPROACHES AND REFOCUS STRATEGIES FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT”.

After years of working behind the scenes and serving the good people of Ada, the organization has developed structures to springboard rapid growth and development.

Ada Development Network (ADN) is a registered organization for the coordination of all fragmented groups and projects of the Ada State. ADN seeks among many things to unite all fragmented groups of Ada for development, build the needed structures, sustainable projects and programs, create access to needed resources, relevant information to polish ideas, build businesses and accelerate growth of the Ada economy.

With a committed team of advisors, partners, affiliates, associates and service providers, ADN are better positioned to meet the growing needs of our people to propel her for economic excellence. Our passion stems from the eradication of poverty and promoting economic growth through the immerse development of the private sector ecosystem.

The official launch is packed with activities such as a fundraiser of GHS50,000 to activate a mobile library project in response to COVID-19 and to help the people of Ada and her surrounding communities beyond the pandemic. Born out of passion to cultivate a reading habit for all students in the Ada state, the Ada Mobile Library seeks among many other things to provide learning aid, reach deprived areas, stimulate reading interest and passion, unearth leaders and improve the standard of learning.

As part of activities, the Ada-Foah Clinic will be adopted and given a facelift via painting while a massive beach cleaning will be done to safeguard preparations for nursing turtles.

The launch will also be used to honour excellence of natives and national change agents across various industries. There will be 10 (ten) inductees into the ADA HALL OF FAME-CLASS OF 2020, 10 ADA SPECIAL HONOURS to national change agents and 10 SPECIAL GEMS HONOURS to Inspiring women leaders. Honourees will be posted on our various social media platforms and website.

Ada Development Network looks forward to continuing our good relationship with sponsors, the press, artists, arts, culture and history enthusiasts and patrons in general.

Source: Ada Development Network

