Bullet Considers Moving Rufftown Records to Nigeria

Bullet, the CEO of Rufftown Records has stated he intends moving his label to Nigeria if laws in Ghana continue to put creative arts persons in disadvantaged position.

Real name Ricky Nana Agyeman, he has lamented how the draconian laws are gradually collapsing artiste management firms in Ghana.

In Ghana, it is against the law for a celebrity to openly endorse an alcoholic product.

According to a tweet he shared, the Gaming Commission of Ghana is also towing a similar line, and it will end up collapsing a lot of labels.

He shared: “In a year or 2 there will be no record labels in Gh due to stringent/ heart-wrenching laws made by people occupying higher positions to collapse the creative arts. 1st it was FDA, and now Gaming commission,I am moving Rufftown to Nigeria , if the gov’t doesn’t change these laws.”

It is a known fact that a number of gaming firms hire celebrities as ambassadors in order to promote their respective brands.

Key among them include BetPlanet which signed his artiste Wendy Shay, as one of its numerous ambassadors.

Celebrities on the BetPlanet ambassadorial deal also include John Dumelo, Efia Odo, and Moesha Boduong.

MyBet Africa also has musician Yaa Pono, and astute sports presenter Countryman Songo as its ambassadors.

Although these celebrities have been sighted recording commercials for these betting companies, especially BetPlanet, it is yet to made public.

Notwithstanding this, MyBet has billboard ads of Yaa Pono and Countryman Songo mounted in and around the country.

