Meet Minister FplusF, The Light Of Africa From Ghana

Contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer, Minister FplusF real name Isaac Anseiku Fogsoanku, has bounced back to the music scene with a new brand and single titled ‘Aseda Biom”.

His brand thrives on the Ghana flag and a light bulb on his forehead. One may ask why that brand?

In an interview with odarteyghnews.com, Minister FplusF disclosed that,

“The Light stands for Christ and Jesus stands hope and it’s on my Forehead because we don’t put a light under but on the top for it to shine. The Ghana flag represents where the light coming from ”

Minister FplusF added that he has inaugurated a new movement which is MCM multiply for Christ movement. The mission and vision are to bring the whole Christendom under one body which is Christ.

Planning on releasing his new single “Aseda Biom” coupled with the video on Wednesday, 21st October 2020. The music video was directed by TESA

“Aseda Biom” means God deserves thanks again and this is his state of mind at the moment because God deserves my thanks again for all his goodness and mercy he has given him.

Connect with Minister FplusF on all social media platforms

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ministerfplusf/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/ministerfplusf

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ministerfplusf/

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

