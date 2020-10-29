Peace Amekuse: See 10 Hot Photos of Shatta Wale’s Curvy Signee

Peace Amekuse is one of the two females Shatta Wale has announced that she has signed.

Also known as Kira, she has a very curvy body and she has generated a lot of buzz since Shatta Wale first made the pronouncement.

PlugTimes.com brings you a collection of photos of Peace Amekuse that shows she is curvaceous.

In these photos, she is seen wearing bikini or swimsuits, whereas she goes casual in others.

Her announcement as part of the team comes a little over a week after his birthday party.

It is currently not known, the exact role that she will play at the camp.

She has been part of the Shatta Movement camp or SM Divas for some time now.

Check the photos of Peace Amekuse out:























Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

