ROCOMAMAS Officially Launches at A & C Mall – Oct. 30

An International eatery company ROCOMAMAS known for its unique services and great taste will officially launch and open its Ghana branch at the A & C Mall, East Legon, Accra, on Friday, October 30, 2020. The Launch, according to management, will be attended by guests with exclusive invitations from the management of the Restaurant.

Speaking to Management of ROCOMAMAS Ghana, the restaurant, “RocoMamas celebrates uniqueness, being weird, odd and boldly being daring. The brand position of ‘NOT NORMAL’ is evident in the funky décor, rock ‘n roll vibe, unique menu items, and an open-style kitchen where customers can see (and smell) the meals being prepared. This new concept is a result of the growing appetite for handmade food and a more personalized dining experience”.

They added that the restaurant targets young urbanites, families, fun-loving young people, and young at heart. “The brand is more different than the other food brands in operation that people already used to. The meals here are really dope which makes it out of the normal foods. ROCOMAMAS is mainly made for anyone who really wants to enjoy tasty meals out of the normal”

About ROCOMAMAS

Founded in July 2013, RocoMamas has fast become one of the trendiest fast-casual restaurants in South Africa, garnering a loyal following of burger enthusiasts. Famous for our artisanal-style “Smashburger’s”, the franchise also serves chicken wings, beef, and pork ribs as their core offering. Many customers will testify that once you’ve tasted a Smashburger, there’s no going back to ‘normal’ – something that RocoMamas prides itself on not being. Our flagship restaurant in Ghana is our way of introducing Ghanaians to a true story based on love, rock, and hamburgers.

Their brand position of “Not Normal” is evident in their funky décor, rock ‘n roll vibe, unique menu items, and an open-style kitchen where customers can see (and smell) the meals being prepared. This new concept is a result of the growing appetite for hand-made food and a more personalized dining experience. Customers can sit down and soak up the laid-back vibe with a burger and craft beer, or choose to order a takeaway thanks to the speedy service. RocoMamas has a menu that goes far beyond your typical burger joint; it’s all about customization.

The RocoMamas concept was launched by Brian Altriche, who has grown RocoMamas to more than 65 restaurants throughout South Africa and 13 international restaurants, located in Australia, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, the Middle East, and recently opened its first outlets in Cyprus, India, and now Ghana.

