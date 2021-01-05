Remember the Curvy Matilda Hipsy? Here’s How She Looks Now + Video

Before the likes of Hajia Bintu, and Moesha Boduong gained popularly for their curvy figure, there was one Matilda Hipsy.

Real name Matilda Naa Quaye, she has gone into hibernation [from social media] for some time now.

Although Matilda Hipsy hangs out, a little has been known from her since she no longer flaunt her lifestyle on social media.

Her curves has been even more wider than before. Check a video of her below:

During her active days, she was on the lips of every Ghanaian.

Matilda Hipsy recently made an appearance at DKB’s New Year Comedy Night.

She was the host of the annual comedy show held on 1st January here in Accra.

Check her latest photo and current state now.

