Insurance Education Association (IEA) names Brian Allain as CEO

January 20, 2022
The Insurance Education Association, a leading provider in professional training programs in workers’ compensation, disability management, human resources, and risk management, hires Brian Allain as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Allain brings to the table, 20 years of experience in marketing and sales which includes over a decade of senior management experience, strategic development, and plan execution at Professionals in Human Resources Association (PIHRA), most currently as Chief Operating Officer.

IEA‘s Managing Director Michael Bell notes that “since its re-launch in 2020, IEA has renewed its dedication to leading the industry in career-building professional development and training.”

“With his impressive track record helping organizations devise and implement strategies that support their core vision, we are excited to welcome Brian Allain as he builds the next chapter in IEA’s 150-year success story,” he adds.

Mr Allain says “IEA has a long history and strong reputation in the industry. I am excited to join the team and build on that reputation.”

He reiterates that the Association “has great educational content and a talented management and operations team that uniquely positions the organization for continued success. I look forward to building on the brand and history while moving forward in a new direction with a new vision.”

