Skin Goals! Michy GH flaunts her Sultry Curves Again

Michy GH, real name Michelle Diamond Gbagonah has flaunted her sultry curves and ultra-clean skin.

In the latest video shared by Shatta Wale‘s baby mama, she shows more skin in her one-piece beach suit.

She also shows the tattoo on her right arm while she sings along to Peter Andre’s ‘Mysterious Girl’ song.

Many netizens have reacted to this video shared by Michy.

While some believe Michy shared it to poke mullock at Shatta Wale.

Others also believe she does not have him in mind and as a result she is doing her own thing.

Check the video out!



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

