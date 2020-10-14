Selly Galley Curses IG user Henewaa Piesie over Barren Woman Tag

Selly Galley has cursed an Instagram user Henewaa Piesie, after the latter tagged the TV host as barren woman.

The Ghanaian actress who did not take this lightly raised curses on the user’s family including her unborn generation on Wednesday.

I blocked you on my verified page for similar comment, today you’re back here with more. I won’t let this slide.

When Selly Galley shared a harmless photo of herself without make-up on Instagram, on Tuesday, little did she know that one of her followers will be bitter about it.

The user with the handle @henewaa_piesie2 simply commented “Horror Face and Barren woman.”

Selly Galley noted that this same person has been sharing similar comments on her posts.

This forced her to write the text below:

For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I’ve done to you or your family…

I say to you this wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that

You will not live to prosper and be happy.

You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression.

Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you.

Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day.

May your business go from bad to worse. May every pain I’ve ever felt in my life be transfered to you and may every good plan the Lord had for you be transfered to every woman waiting on the Lord for children. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you.

My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness.

I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY… Galatians 6:7-9, “ Don’t be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit. “Hear my prayer, Yahweh, and give ear to my cry. Don’t be silent at my tears. For I am a stranger with you, a foreigner, as all my fathers were. Amen.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

