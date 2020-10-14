Entertainment

Henewaa Piesie apologizes to Selly Galley over Barren Woman Comment

PlugTimes.com October 14, 2020
henewaa piesie apologizes selly galley barren woman

Instagram user identified as Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie (@henewaa_piesie2) has apologized to Selly Galley after using abusive words against her.

The Ghanaian actress and TV host was tagged barren woman and someone with a horror face by Henewaa Piesie.

Selly Galley, like any other human, got peeved and cursed the user including her unborn generation.

The user’s act of heartlessness was followed with a barrage of condemnation from celebrities and other users.

As a result, she went to Zionfelix‘s post on the incident to show remorse.

She asked Selly Galley to rather find a place in her heart to forgive her.

She wrote: “it wasn’t my intention to hurt her n her family.. I am really sorry for using such abusive words on u….pls find a place in ur heart 2 4 give me .. Pls help me reach selly galley. Thanks u!!!!!”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

