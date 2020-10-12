Woman Storms Church to Interrupt Husband’s Wedding with Another Woman — VIDEO

A man has been caught by his wife in church whiles marrying another woman.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, the woman interrupts by shouting from the rear of the church.

The shout from the woman disrupts proceeding and it was at the time the two (2) were about to take their vows.

The woman is seen carrying a child believed to be that of the man’s and hers.

After the woman interrupted the wedding, the woman told the congregation that she is the wife of the man.

The whole church was thrown into a moment of shock.

Check the video out:

