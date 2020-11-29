I Don’t Like Lil Win around Stonebwoy — Ayisha Modi

Fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has stated that she hate to see actor cum musician Lil Win around the reggae/afro-dancehall musician.

Ayisha Modi who tags Stonebwoy as his brother has however, not revealed why she does not like the “Mama Boss Papa” hitmaker around Stonebwoy.

She took to social media photoblog Instagram to make this known on a photo shared by Rob Photography.

In the photo, the two (2) wear a beautiful smile.

However, Ayisha Modi commented “I don’t like this guy around my brother.”

This comment from the staunch fan of Stonebwoy has been welcomed with a bit of dismay from netizen as many tells her she has no right over who someone chooses to be with.

Ayisha Modi is noted for her overly obsession with Stonebwoy and has most often been cautioned by industry folks over her ways of dealing with others.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.