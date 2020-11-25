I’ve Tattooed Bullet’s Name on My Breast — Rufftown Records Signee Kiki Marley reveals

Kiki Marley, the latest addition to Rufftown Records has revealed that she has tattooed her manager Bullet’s name around her bosom.

According to Kiki Marley, she loves Bullet so much and that got her to tattoo around the area.

She adds that it was even before she got signed to Rufftown Records.

The ‘3maa’ crooner made this known in an exclusive interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay 101.7 FM‘s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ on Wednesday morning.

During Kiki Marley‘s chat with Halifax, she also revealed that she offered Bullet the opportunity to put her in bed, she however added that her manager declined.

Kiki Marley now joins Wendy Shay on her new label and she is tipped to rock big stages soon.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

