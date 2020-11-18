Kiki Marley: Meet Rufftown Records’ Latest Signee who Joins Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records has announced Kiki Marley as its latest act to the label.

The signing Kiki Marley to the label comes two (2) and half years after Wendy Shay was also introduced.

Her new label mate Wendy Shay has since welcomed her to the Rufftown Records family.

In doing so, Wendy Shay has taken the opportunity to advice Kiki Marley to be loyal and humble, while encouraging her to go for gold.

Wendy shared: “@kikimarleylive welcome to rufftowm Records. GIRL POWER. Girl come and do your thing cos u got it 👏🏽 My advice to you ,is to be humble and loyal don’t go join forces with Them later to bring rufftown down. That’s dangerous. Go for Gold ..you’re A Star 🌟”

Kiki Marley becomes the fourth (4th) female musician to join Rufftown Records after Ebony Reigns (late), Fantana (embattled), and Wendy Shay.

She is expected to flourish at the record label which has been able to bring out the best in female musicians over the years

Kiki Marley is currently out with a song titled ‘3maa’ which translates ‘Girls’ in English.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

