Zyellegant! Zynnell Zuh makes History at 2020 Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Zynnell Zuh has made a runway history over the weekend showcasing beautiful designs from her Zyellegant fashion brand on the runway for the first time at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week in Accra.

The iconic actress announced her journey into the fashion world with the recent launch of Zyellegant.

Described as the home of luxury bridal styling, couture millinery, organic skin care and beauty products, and luxury accessories and apparel, Zyellegant is currently a fast growing brand.

A stunning collection of millinery headpieces and bridal designs from the brand were showcased on the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, held on Saturday November 7 at the Grand Arena at the Conference Centre in Accra.

Created by the popular filmmaker, the designs draw on her rich African heritage to create dynamic outfits.

Her designs did not only redefine African fashion, but also brought a unique style to the runway.

“Our designs are a combination of sensual haute couture with our signature elegance,” she said about the runway designs ahead of the fashion week on Saturday.

Indeed for brides, bridal trains and wedding guests who want to make a truly unique statement on their special day, Zyellegant served exactly what you need to turn heads.











