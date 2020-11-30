Tracey Boakye apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong

Tracey Boakye has apologized to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong while adding that he is like a father to her.

This comes after the lawmaker revealed in a recent interview that his allegations about NDC flagbearer John Mahama and her were all jokes.

Reacting to this, Tracey Boakye said “I’m also sorry for the harsh and disrespectful words I used for you, you’re like a father to me, and I’m your daughter.”

The Ghanaian filmmaker also noted that some jokes are expensive and it was even wrong especially in our current dispensation.

Read full post by Tracey Boakye which contains an apology and caution to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

JOKING??? Really??? Ok, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I beg you not to joke with such issues again, especially during an election period, No Politician has bought any house nor cars for me, My Man is not a politician. I AM ALSO SORRY FOR THE HARSH AND DISRESPECTFUL WORDS I USED FOR YOU, you’re like a father to me, and I’m your daughter. SO SORRY, and please such jokes are too expensive. THANK YOU 🙏.

Tracey Boakye has been eulogized for taking that bold step to apologize for what happened.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

