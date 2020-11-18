Wendy Shay claims Saving Female Music Scene from Dying Over 2 Years Ago

Wendy Shay has stated that she saved Ghana’s female music scene from dying two (2) and half years ago.

According to the Rufftown Records act, this was after Ebony Reigns died.

The ‘Bedroom Commando’ crooner adds that she had to force her way through.

Years after releasing bangers after bangers, Wendy Shay is now a household name in Ghana’s music industry.

She has become an inspiration to other young female talents.

Wendy Shay made this known in post while welcoming Rufftown Records’ latest signee Kiki Marley to the label.

She posted:

I saved the female scene from dying 2 n half years ago when Bony left (RIP)

they didn’t wanna open the door for

Me , but I opened it By Force ! With God

Hardwork ,perseverance,humility , and loyalty

@kikimarleylive welcome to rufftowm Records

GIRL POWER

Girl come and do your thing cos u got it 👏🏽

My advice to you ,is to be humble and loyal don’t go join forces with Them later to bring rufftown down

That’s dangerous

Go for Gold ..you’re A Star 🌟

#rufftowntotheworld #SHAYGANG #marleysians #girlpower

