Abyna Morgan, Sena Vocals, Xnaiq Evicted from TV3 Mentor 2020

TV3 Mentor 2020 Grand Finale — Hyndu, Semenhyia, Ayeyi, Kweku Bany, Lyte, and Netty to Battle It Out!

TV3 Mentor 2020 Christmas episode was a night of surprise when season’s favourite Abyna Morgan and two (2) other were evicted.

Together with Sena Vocals, and Xnaiq, they could not make it to the grand finale.

This follows several weeks of stiff competition among contestants of the music reality show.

The grand finale will however see six (6) contestants battle it out for the ultimate crown.

They include Hyndu, Semenhyia, Ayeyi, Kweku Bany, Lyte and Netty.

They opened the show with group performance — three (3) groups of three (3) members each.

Queen Eshun graced the night’s show with a beautiful performance.

The grandpapa of hiplife music Reggie Rockstone joined regular judges Bessa Simons, Appietus, Edem, and Adina as a guest judge.

It was hosted by Nana Kwadwo Addo and MzGee.

To power your favourite contestant(s) to win TV3 Mentor 2020, vote via SMS *713*13# and follow the prompts.

TV3 Mentor is powered by TV3 and airs every Sunday at 8.00pm prompt.

