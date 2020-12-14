BTS: Sarkodie Does the Unexpected in MzVee’s ‘Balance’ Music Video Shoot

Sarkodie is least seen touching female acts — musicians or vixens in music video.

No matter how the concept of the visuals is, one is not likely to see the revered Ghanaian rapper cling close to the opposite gender.

However, in a latest music video shoot for MzVee‘s ‘Balance’, the Sarkcess Music boss breaks what is probably a jinx.

In the behind the scenes video sighted by PlugTimes[dot]com‘s Yaw Plug, Sarkodie is seen getting close and personal with MzVee.

She dances in front of him; Sarkodie holds her waist tight while he raps along to the song being played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

‘Balance’ is a song on MzVee‘s ‘inVeencible’ album.

The release of the video is expected to be made available later this month.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

