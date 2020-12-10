EntertainmentNews

Chaos in Tamale as NDC Supporters Burn Tyres on Major Roads after John Mahama’s Address

PlugTimes.com December 10, 2020
Tamale fire burn

Some party supporters believed to be that of the opposition NDC have started causing havoc in Tamale.

The supporters are seen burning car tyres on major roads of the Northern Regional capital.

This comes few moments after the flagbearer of the NDC address his teeming supporters on the 2020 election results.

Check scenes from Tamale below

Tamale fire burn

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

