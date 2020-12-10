Chaos in Tamale as NDC Supporters Burn Tyres on Major Roads after John Mahama’s Address

Some party supporters believed to be that of the opposition NDC have started causing havoc in Tamale.

The supporters are seen burning car tyres on major roads of the Northern Regional capital.

This comes few moments after the flagbearer of the NDC address his teeming supporters on the 2020 election results.

Check scenes from Tamale below

Some NDC party supporters in Tamale causing havoc. Mahama should call his people to order If he has issues, the Supreme Court is there…pic.twitter.com/cfYsniKQX4 — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) December 10, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.