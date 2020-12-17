Cookie Tee Quits EIB, Joins TV3

Cookie Tee has left EIB Network as she joins TV3 Ghana, a media powerhouse owned by Media General.

Real name Shirley Tibilla, she was the co-host of Starr FM‘s Starr Drive show.

Before joining the drive show, Cookie Tee was the host of the mid-morning show ‘The Zone’.

She is the latest personalities to join Media General from EIB Network.

She wrote: Apart from Rain and Taxes, the only constant thing in this world is CHANGE. . . . . I embrace this new challenge with God being my strength. . . . . 🙏🏽 Thank you MEDIA GENERAL @tv3_ghana for the Opportunity to serve.

The likes of Anita Akua Akuffo, Giovani Caleb, Berla Mundi, and Dela Michel who switched in the same direction.

Cookie Tee will team up with Berla Mundi for TV3’s New Day show.

At EIB, Cookie Tee also hosted the “Life’s Tales” show on GhOne TV

EIB Network has had a number of the key employees resigned in for some time now.

When Cookie Tee joined EIB Network, she once hosted “Tales From The Powder Room” from September 2018 before joining KOD as co-host on the Starr Drive in February 2019. She also hosted “Who Is Coming To Dinner”.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.