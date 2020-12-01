Funny Face: I Will Marry Vanessa in 2021

Funny Face has stated that he will finally marry his baby mama Vanessa Ama Anokyewaa in 2021.

This announcement has been made by the comic actor days after he revealed that he has ironed out his differences with Vanessa.

In over two (2) years, Funny Face has had three (3) daughters with the actress.

In a post on social media, he noted that “chaaaaiiiiii Vanessa if i no marry u sef like am odwan! Get ready wedding of the year 2020.”

Read Funny Face‘s full post as regards, finally tying the knot with Vanessa below:

The comedian has severally mentioned that he went through depression when his baby mama left him.

Their third daughter was delivered almost a week ago.

