Entertainment

Funny Face: I Will Marry Vanessa in 2021

PlugTimes.com December 1, 2020
Funny face marry baby mama vanessa ama anokyewaa 2021

Funny Face has stated that he will finally marry his baby mama Vanessa Ama Anokyewaa in 2021.

This announcement has been made by the comic actor days after he revealed that he has ironed out his differences with Vanessa.

In over two (2) years, Funny Face has had three (3) daughters with the actress.

In a post on social media, he noted that “chaaaaiiiiii Vanessa if i no marry u sef like am odwan! Get ready wedding of the year 2020.”

Read Funny Face‘s full post as regards, finally tying the knot with Vanessa below:

Funny face marry baby mama vanessa 2021

The comedian has severally mentioned that he went through depression when his baby mama left him.

Their third daughter was delivered almost a week ago.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close