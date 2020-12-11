Here’s Why 9-y/o Bridget Bema is Trending Today

Bridget Bema, 9-year old Kenyan pupil has caught the attention of social media users.

This comes after a skit of her being called out for multiple offences in her school went viral.

The character Bridget Bema is a series of short comic videos created by her senior brother Oliver Otieno, a.k.a Y. Y. The Comedian.

In the video, the character Bridget Bema‘s teacher got the shock of his life when he realised her name appeared on every single category of the offence.

In some other videos, she is also seen running away from school through a window.

Watch the skit below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

