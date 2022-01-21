Inspiring The Unsung: Akua Creamy Set to Direct New Show

Known in real life as Gloria Saahene-Britwum, she’s is a versatile entertainer who has been in the creative space for quite some time. is a comic Actress, Content Creator, MC/TV Host and Photographer who has been with the brand for close to 5 years and is gradually garnering a lot of knowledge around the Creative space.

She has been given the mantle to direct a new show which is poised to inspire the unsung creatives in the entertainment Industry.

The show, dubbed “Inspiring The Unsung” is set to host great Industry people that are contributing a lot to the growth of the music industry to inspire upcoming creatives as they aim for the their respective spotlight. Anticipate for this new show powered by GhG.

The official handle of wrote, "Inspiring The Unsung"

Our music industry has some very influential people who form the creation of a successful artist. These people are mostly known only among industry people but are contributing a lot to the growth of the music industry.

As GhG is determined to empower the unsung artists, we have taken it upon ourselves to get some words of empowerment from such people.

