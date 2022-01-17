Father of Afia Schwarzenegger has Died

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has lost her dad/father, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The death of the late Mr Agyei comes after battling a long time illness.

He died on Monday morning in Accra at the age of 82 years.

Afia Schwarzenegger announced the demise of her father stating that he is his hero.

“My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy..I’m lost,” she says.

The late Mr Agyei has not been well for some time now.

Her daughter Afia Schwarzenegger had continually taken to social media to ask for prayers for her father.

Until his death, the late Mr. Agyei lived with his daughter Afia Schwarzenegger.

