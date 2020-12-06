HUGE! This is How Much Sarkodie bought a Single Piece of Kweku Smoke’s ‘Snoop Forever’ Album

Sarkodie has purchased a single piece of Kweku Smoke’s ‘Snoop Forever’ album for a lip-smacking sum of GHc25,000.

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper bought it at the album launch held on Saturday night in Accra, Ghana.

This comes few days after Kweku Smoke arrived from South Africa, following music video shoot with Emtee.

Kweku Smoke is one of the few rappers in the country who upholds Sarkodie.

He was the only one who openly defended Sarkodie when Shatta Wale derided him [Sarkodie] months ago.

Kweku Smoke has featured Sarkodie on two (2) of his songs which include ‘Yedin‘, and ‘Apakye’.

The album launch was attended by Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, Moesha Boduong, Efya, and many others.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.