John Dumelo’s Wife applauds Him after Losing Ayawaso West Seat

John Dumelo has been praised by his wife Mrs Gifty Dumelo (Miss Gee) for his heroics despite losing the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

The constituency, an NPP safe-seat which the party has always won with 10,000+ votes saw John Dumelo reduce the margin to a little over 2,000 votes.

Despite the trolls, he has been praised by many for such a feat owing to the fact that he is also a first time.

In a post of commendation, Mrs Dumelo noted that was “a spectacular performance” and as such he has “really raised the status quo” which calls for a standing ovation.

Also known as Miss Gee, she made this known in a post on social media photoblog Instagram.

One of the posts reads:

Praise the Lord!!! In all things Lord, me and my household will forever worship the Lord. Babe @johndumelo1 congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso west . For a first time contender in an NPP stronghold and closing the gap by such a margin, woooow !!!!you have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation👏🏼👏🏼.

So babe dust it off and move with your head so high like a king and a leader that Uve been ordained to be. You are an inspiration to many and your hardwork and determination is apparent to all. You are a winner and will always be 👏🏼👏🏼💪🏾 #idey4u #wemove

She has moved on to thank each and everyone who supported her husband and the NDC party on this course.

I want to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God,our family and friends, and everyone that took time out of their busy schedules to campaign and vote and further supported us in diverse ways, the good people of Ayawaso west, the NDC, the #idey4u team.. the list is not exhaustive..and also our special thanks goes to @thosecalledcelebss for their selfless free hard campaign ……wooow !!!God richly bless your hustle.. once again Thank you Thank you Thank all… #idey4u

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

