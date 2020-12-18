Kelvin Taylor Focus on What You’ve Been Paid to Do; Leave Stonebwoy Alone — Ayisha Modi slams

Ayisha Modi has lambasted Kelvin Taylor for attacking Stonebwoy over the latter’s call on the youth in Ashaiman to stop the violent demonstration.

According to the ardent fan of Stonebwoy, Kelvin Taylor should continue to do what he has been paid to and leave Stonebwoy out of his utterances.

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Stonebwoy tweeted that the youth in Ashaiman should not allow themselves to be used by politicians.

In Kelvin Taylor‘s show on Monday he stated that Stonebwoy should shut up and concentrate on his music.

Kelvin’s message did not go down with a lot of people including Ayisha Modi.

Also known as She Loves Stonebwoy, she took to Instagram to slam Kelvin Taylor back.

She moved on to say that he barked like a hungry dog.

She also questioned why some persons in Ghana think people in the creative arts Industry have no say on issues related to politics in Ghana.

Read her full post below:

What is wrong with this post, what did he say wrong ? When it comes to politics in Ghana some people think the creative arts Industry have no say on issues to better the country. What Stonebwoy said was the real truth to protect his people and not because he belongs to any political party. Stonebwoy holds a lot of followers than even some of the MPs and he cherish them like he value his own family members..He voted so he have every right to talk about issues concerning politics…People should know that politicians can’t buy Stonebowy like how they bought etc etc etc . kelvin Taylor focus on what u have been paid to do and leave Stonebowy out of ur politics issues .sorry seamstress for him to bark like a dog who

Is hungry for a bone. If he thinks he is sensible than stonebwoy he should move from abroad and call his family members in Ghana to go and cause that violence. He should put some respect on stonebwoys name Because he is a prophet in the music industry. Am not feeling too well so stop knocking on my Door Mr Kelvin Taylor . Nothing in the world 🌍 is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious Stupidity.” Show me your Voters ID Card Kelvin Taylor/ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 What money can make ppl do🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.