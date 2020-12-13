Kelvyn Boy loses Dad

Kelvyn Boy has today confirmed the death of his father.

The singer’s father real name Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah died on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The Black Arm Entertainment signee announced this in a post across his social media accounts.

He wrote, “woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh what a year 🤦🏽‍♂️ Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best‼️”

Kelvyn Boy has since received a number of messages of condolence from colleague musicians and his fans at large as regards, the death of his father.

Among them include Fameye, Mr Drew, Kweku Smoke, Efya, and Freda Rhymz.

Kevlyn Boy recently released his ‘Black Star’ album.

The demise of his father comes barely two (2) weeks after musician Quamina MP also lost his father in a little over a fortnight ago.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

