LYRICS: Wendy Shay – Pray For The World

INTRO

Wendy Shay on the beat

Heey

VERSE 1

When I close my eyes

I see pain wailing and gnashing of teeth hmmmm

When I open my eyes

I see in the news many people are dying

Will there be a place to stay after we destroy this world hmmm

The world is my home

It’s all I have known

So let’s make it a better place for you and me

So we pray we pray we pray

For the world we pray

So we pray help me pray we pray

For the world we pray

HOOK

Halle halle luya

Halle Halle luya

Halle Halle luya

We pray for the world 2x

VERSE 2

Make you see me as your sister

Make I see you as my brother

So we can live together as one family

So let love lead

That’s what we need

Plant that seed

Set we free 2x

HOOK

Halle Halle luya

Halle Halle luya

Halle Halle luya

We pray for the world 2x

