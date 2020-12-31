LYRICS: Wendy Shay – Pray For The World
The lyrics in Wendy Shay’s ‘Pray For The World’ song has been transcribed for music lover to sing along perfectly.
Check out the accurate words to ‘Pray For The World’ song by Wendy Shay below:
INTRO
Wendy Shay on the beat
Heey
VERSE 1
When I close my eyes
I see pain wailing and gnashing of teeth hmmmm
When I open my eyes
I see in the news many people are dying
Will there be a place to stay after we destroy this world hmmm
The world is my home
It’s all I have known
So let’s make it a better place for you and me
So we pray we pray we pray
For the world we pray
So we pray help me pray we pray
For the world we pray
HOOK
Halle halle luya
Halle Halle luya
Halle Halle luya
We pray for the world 2x
VERSE 2
Make you see me as your sister
Make I see you as my brother
So we can live together as one family
So let love lead
That’s what we need
Plant that seed
Set we free 2x
HOOK
Halle Halle luya
Halle Halle luya
Halle Halle luya
We pray for the world 2x
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
