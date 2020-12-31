Temi Otedola is a Ghana Movie Awards 2020 Winner

Temi Otedola has won the Ghana Movie Awards 2020 ‘Best Actress — African Collaboration’ for her role in the movie ‘Citation’.

This becomes the popular Nigerian lifestyle blogger’s first-ever award in movie.

This also comes after her debut in the movie where she played the character Moremi.

Temi Otedola faced stiff competition from Ini Edo, Alexandra Amon, Ini-Dima Okojie, and Eucheria Anunobi to win her category at the Ghana Movie Awards 2020.

The movie ‘Citation’ chronicles the life of a student who speaks out after a university professor attempts to rape her, and the reaction of the university institution to the claims. The film is broadly based on true events.

The Ghana Movie Awards 2020 was held virtually on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Accra, Ghana.

Temi Otedola and her musician-boyfriend Mr Eazi are currently hosting the ‘How Far’ podcast.

