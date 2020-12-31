VIDEO: Wendy Shay — Pray For The World

Wendy Shay drops the music video to ‘Pray For The World’, a masterpiece she says its a tribute to the late Ebony Reigns.

The video was shot and directed by Xbills Ebenezer for the Rufftown Records act.

The ‘Pray For the World’ music video features some nice choreography and sends message of hope through prayers.

Watch and enjoy Wendy Shay’s ‘Pray For The World’ music video below:

