Oyarifa Mall Celebrates Grand Opening and Christmas Festival

The Grand Opening of The Oyarifa Mall, the latest retail shopping and lifestyle center in Greater Accra, will take place on Saturday, 19th December 2020. The celebratory event will serve as the official opening of the 10,000 sqm shopping center located off the N4 Highway near the Accra-Aburi intersection and will be highlighted with a Christmas Festival featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music, entertainment, vendors, art exhibition, and family activities that will run through 2nd January 2021.

The Oyarifa Mall is the first and only formal, organized commercial retail center to service the suburbs of Oyarifa, Adenta, Aburi, Ayimensa, Damfa, and its environs with flagship stores including Doxa Mart, Kings Bazaar, Swift Cash Forex Bureau, Tansy Ltd, Drugix Pharmacy, Latex Foam, and Ghanaye Premier. The shopping center is being developed by Oyarifa Mall Development Company Ltd., a family run business, owned and operated by Peter and Nana Ama Akosa Osei.

“We are excited that the mall will serve as a commercial anchor for the community. We purchased the land about 4 years ago and loved the serenity it posed with the mountains and views in close proximity. The area began showing huge promise and being in real estate development, we began to explore business ideas and opportunities that would be beneficial for the many residential estates in the area including Ubuntu Estates, Rehoboth Properties, Fiore Village, Kuottam Estates, Ashesi University, and Ayi Mensah Park which is located directly across from The Oyarifa Mall,” shares Mr. Osei.

The mall will feature a grocery store, restaurants, cafes and quick-service food concepts in the food court while the lifestyle area will welcome retailers featuring fashion, home goods, pharmacy, forex, furniture, unisex adults and kids salon, and children’s play area to provide customers with a strong variety of African and premium brands making it a premier destination. During the Christmas Festival, Pop Up vendors will have local crafts and artisanal products available.

Oyarifa Mall’s luxury design, stone and glass façade, and rooftop accented with natural light and greenery, reflects the modern architecture and upwardly mobile sensibilities of the fast-growing community of families and young professionals.

“We worked with an architect to help bring our vision to life of a property that truly stands out and uplifts the area. The Oyarifa Mall is for families and we encourage all to join us for the Grand Opening and Christmas Festival to shop, eat out and relax during this holiday season and beyond to experience a unique retail environment that is showcasing Ghana’s beauty while also providing amenities and ultimately jobs to the area,” adds Mrs. Osei.

The Oyarifa Mall will open daily beginning from 19th December. There are a limited number of retail spaces still available for rental and Pop up vendor spaces for the festival are quickly running out. The mall is managed by Flamingo Realty Gh.

For inquiries, contact info@flamingorealtygh.com or marketing@oyarifamall.com.

